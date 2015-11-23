FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solucom in negotiations to buy bulk of Kurt Salmon's European operations
#IT Services & Consulting
November 23, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solucom in negotiations to buy bulk of Kurt Salmon's European operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Solucom SA :

* Says in exclusive negotiations with Management Consulting Group PLC, to acquire the bulk of the European operations of its subsidiary Kurt Salmon

* Buisinesses concerned are Kurt Salmon France, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, as well as the Financial Services CIO Advisory businesses of Kurt Salmon in the United States

* Retail and consumer goods business outside France are not part of the deal

* Solucom would acquire 100 pct of the businesses concerned

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

