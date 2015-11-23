FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aurskog Sparebank plans directed issue of equity certificates
November 23, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aurskog Sparebank plans directed issue of equity certificates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Aurskog Sparebank :

* Plans directed issue of equity certificates

* Plans to issue between 120,000 and 150,000 new equity certificates

* New certificates to be issued to holders of 2,500 or more certificates already

* Total number of investors is limited to 149 for holders of 2,500 or more certificates and other chosen investors

* Subscription price in private placement is expected to be between 175-189 Norwegian crowns per offered equity certificate

* Issue also to be directed to other existing holders and external investors where the lowest subscription equalls to 100,000 euros

* Has engaged DNB Markets as facilitator Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6587 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

