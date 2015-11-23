FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poxel presents new data on Imeglimin and PXL770
#Healthcare
November 23, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poxel presents new data on Imeglimin and PXL770

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Poxel SA :

* Poxel presents new data on imeglimin and pxl770 at the world congress on insulin resistance, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in Los Angeles

* Presented data demonstrating Imeglimin’s premium potential as a novel type 2 diabetes monotherapy improving insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity in diabetic patients

* Presented preclinical data for its next pipeline compound, PXL770, showing improved glycemic control and produced an improved lipid profile in an established model of type 2 diabetes

