BRIEF-Poxel presents new data on Imeglimin and PXL770

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Poxel SA :

* Poxel presents new data on imeglimin and pxl770 at the world congress on insulin resistance, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in Los Angeles

* Presented data demonstrating Imeglimin’s premium potential as a novel type 2 diabetes monotherapy improving insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity in diabetic patients

* Presented preclinical data for its next pipeline compound, PXL770, showing improved glycemic control and produced an improved lipid profile in an established model of type 2 diabetes

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)