Nov 23 (Reuters) - Eurosic SA :

* Gets 125 million euro ($132.75 million) unsecured loan from BECM (Groupe Credit Mutuel-CIC) and BNP Paribas

* 35 million euros of the loan is an undrawn revolving line for a period of 5 years and 6 months

