FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wilex adopts capital measures
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 23, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wilex adopts capital measures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wilex AG :

* Unveils financing strategy for further development of ADC Technology and adopts capital measures

* Main shareholder Dievini Hopp Biotech Holding GmbH & Co. KG is prepared to invest at least 10 million euros ($10.62 million) if subscription price does not exceed 1.84 euros per share

* To safeguard short-term financing to implement two rights issues using authorised capital without publishing a prospectus

* These are expected to generate gross issue proceeds of up to 2.5 million euros for company

* Is planning to increase company’s share capital by around 10 pct, by issuing 930,560 new no par value bearer shares; issue price per share is 1.84 euros per share

* In addition is planning to increase share capital by issuing up to 443,124 new shares at a subscription price of 1.84 euros per share, offered to shareholders for subscription at a 21:1 ratio

* Expects to generate issue proceeds of up to 815,348.00 euros from this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.