BRIEF-Eskom signs 150 mln euro credit facility with Agence Française de Développement

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd
* Eskom and Agence Française de Développement today signed a 150 million euro (r2.3 bln) credit facility
* Debt will go towards financing Eskom’s distribution projects in Kwazulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo provinces
* Facility is for 25 years including a five-year grace period and 20 years of capital repayment
* Also concluded a tripartite financial partnership agreement amounting to 450,000 euro with Électricité De France and AFD