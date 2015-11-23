FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eskom signs 150 mln euro credit facility with Agence Française de Développement
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eskom signs 150 mln euro credit facility with Agence Française de Développement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd

* Eskom and Agence Française de Développement today signed a 150 million euro (r2.3 bln) credit facility

* Debt will go towards financing Eskom’s distribution projects in Kwazulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo provinces

* Facility is for 25 years including a five-year grace period and 20 years of capital repayment

* Also concluded a tripartite financial partnership agreement amounting to 450,000 euro with Électricité De France and AFD Further company coverage:

