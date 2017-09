Nov 23 (Reuters) - Corem :

* Acquires property Flahult 21:36 in Torsvik, Jönköping

* Transaction had a form of company acquisition with an underlying property value of 42 million Swedish crowns ($4.8 million)

* Possession took place on Nov. 16

