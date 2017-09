Nov 23 (Reuters) - FastPartner AB :

* Issues bonds of 200 million Swedish crowns ($22.98 million)

* Bonds are issued under existing framework of 500 million crowns

* Bonds are issued at a price of 99.075 pct

* Bonds carry floating coupon rate of STIBOR 3M + 3.50 percentage points, final maturity on September 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7045 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)