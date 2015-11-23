BRIEF-Zinzino Q3 EBITDA down at SEK 5.3 million

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zinzino AB :

* Q3 total revenues amount to 101.3 million Swedish crowns ($11.6 million) (87.6 million crowns year ago), representing a growth of 16 percent

* Q3 EBITDA 5.3 million crowns versus 7.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net profit 2.3 million crowns versus 6.7 million crowns year ago

* In Q1 2016 plans to open in Germany

* In 2016 will open more markets and invest even more in existing markets such as USA and Poland

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7066 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)