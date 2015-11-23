FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zinzino Q3 EBITDA down at SEK 5.3 million
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
November 23, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zinzino Q3 EBITDA down at SEK 5.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zinzino AB :

* Q3 total revenues amount to 101.3 million Swedish crowns ($11.6 million) (87.6 million crowns year ago), representing a growth of 16 percent

* Q3 EBITDA 5.3 million crowns versus 7.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net profit 2.3 million crowns versus 6.7 million crowns year ago

* In Q1 2016 plans to open in Germany

* In 2016 will open more markets and invest even more in existing markets such as USA and Poland

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7066 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.