BRIEF-Pioneer Food says FY adjusted HEPS up 30 pct to 832 cents
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Food says FY adjusted HEPS up 30 pct to 832 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd

* Fy revenue rose 6 percent to r18.7 billion +6%

* Fy revenue rose 6 percent to r18.7 billion

* Adjusted operating profit (before items of a capital nature) rose 28 percent to r2.15 billion

* Adjusted headline earnings per share rose 30 percent to 832 cents

* Final gross dividend per share rose 52 percent to 237 cents

* Earnings for group in total, on an adjusted basis, increased by 28 percent to 807 cents per share (2014: 629 cents per share)

* Low growth, competitive environment, exacerbated by cost push due to rand weakness and drought conditions, will place significant pressure on volumes and margins

* Will continue to optimise its position amidst these challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

