Nov 24 (Reuters) - NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Has acquired property in Umeå for 89 million Swedish crowns ($10.2 million)

* Property has about 4,600 square meters, annual rental value is over 6 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.7188 Swedish crowns)