Nov 24 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare Plc :

* Says FY adjusted operating profit growth of 17 pct to 120.3 million euros

* Says adjusted operating margin increased from 4.8 pct to 5.2 pct

* Says adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 21 pct (9 pct on a constant currency basis)

* Says proposed 9 pct increase in final dividend to 8.1 cent per share, yielding a full-year dividend of 11.0 cent per share