BRIEF-Pets at Home says 2016 outlook in line with current expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pets at Home says 2016 outlook in line with current expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc :

* H1 total revenue growth of 6 percent to 404.5 million pounds

* H1 merchandise revenues up 4.1 percent to 362.6 million pounds, food revenues up 7.1 pct to 202.1 million pounds, with Advanced Nutrition growing 13.7 pct to 85.8 million pounds

* H1 EBITDA growth of 5.1 percent to 60.7 million pounds and margin 15 percent

* Interim dividend of 2 pence per share, growth of 11.1 pct

* Remain confident in long term outlook for pet retail market

* FY16 rollout targets remain: 20-25 pets at home stores, 5 barkers, 55-60 grooming salons and 50-55 vet practices

* Financial outlook for FY16 is in line with current expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
