FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mybet Holding to issue a convertible bond
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
November 23, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mybet Holding to issue a convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* Resolved to issue a convertible bond totalling up to 50,000 debentures each with a nominal value of 100.00 euros ($106.35)

* Is expected to be issued on Dec. 11, 2015 and has a term up until Dec. 11, 2020

* Bondholders have right to convert debentures into arithmetically an initial 89.6619 no par value shares of Mybet Holding, each representing a notional share of the capital stock of 1.00 euro, at an initial conversion price of 1.00 euro

* Initial conversion price is 1.1153 euros

* Debentures will attract interest at a rate of 6.25 pct p.a. on their nominal value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.