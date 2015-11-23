FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyds Banking says to commence exchange offer for debt
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lloyds Banking says to commence exchange offer for debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc :

* Announces an offering for cash of new tier 2 subordinated debt securities

* LBG has launched an offering for cash of new subordinated debt securities due 2045

* Exchange offer will be made on terms and subject to conditions to be set out in an exchange offer memorandum expected to be available later today

* Offer to exchange 6.50 pct fixed rate lower tier 2 notes due 2020 issued by Lloyds Bank Plc for Subordinated Debt Securities due 2025 issued by LBG

* Offer to exchange 6 pct subordinated notes due 2033 issued by HBOS Plc for Subordinated Debt Securities due 2045 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

