BRIEF-Evli Pankki IPO oversubscribed multiple times
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evli Pankki IPO oversubscribed multiple times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Evli Pankki Oyj :

* Says initial public offering has been oversubscribed multiple times and the subscription period has been discontinued on Nov. 23

* Preliminarily maximum of 1,800,000 offered shares will be offered in institutional offering for institutional investors in Finland and certain other countries

* Preliminarily a maximum of 300,000 offered shares will be offered in public offering for subscription by private individuals and institutions in Finland

* Results of IPO are expected to be published on or about Nov. 25

* Trading is expected to commence on the official list of the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd on or about Dec. 2, 2015

