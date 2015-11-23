FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Playtech says Ava Trade shareholder have terminated deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :

* Announces that shareholders of Ava Trade Ltd have terminated share purchase agreement relating to acquisition of Ava Trade.

* Will not incur any financial penalties other than forfeiting previously announced $5 million non-refundable deposit already paid by Playtech on signing of acquisition

* Intends to continue to appeal CBI’s decision to oppose its application to acquire Ava Trade. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

