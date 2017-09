Nov 23 (Reuters) - Warehouses Estates Belgium SCA

* Company manager decides to distribute in December an interim cash dividend for fiscal year ended on Sept. 30 of 3.00 euros ($3.18) gross per share or 2.25 euros net per share Source text: bit.ly/1TahG6k Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)