BRIEF-Generix H1 revenue rises to 27.3 million euros
November 23, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Generix H1 revenue rises to 27.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Generix SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 27.3 million euros ($28.94 million) compared to 24.9 million euros a year ago

* Says H1 operational income came to 1.2 million euros, up 1 million euros over first half of previous fiscal year

* Says H1 net income improved by 0.7 million euros compared with same period of previous fiscal year, when company reported no income

* Says can start second half of fiscal 2015/2016 confidently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

