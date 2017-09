Nov 23 (Reuters) - A2micile Europe SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 17.5 million euros ($18.56 million) compared to 16.2 million euros a year ago

* Confirms target of 100 million euros in revenue by 2017 with profitability about 5 percent Source text: bit.ly/1NLvSy8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)