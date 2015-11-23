FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leonteq was informed of a number of concurrent transactions related to its shares
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Leonteq was informed of a number of concurrent transactions related to its shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Leonteq AG :

* Says was informed by its founders and Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative (“Raiffeisen”) of a number of concurrent transactions in relation to its shares

* Michael Hartweg to sell all his remaining 597,354 shares (representing 3.75 pct of the outstanding Leonteq shares) to Raiffeisen

* Says in this context, Raiffeisen intends to place 597,354 Leonteq shares with existing and new investors through its unit

* Says shares will be offered exclusively by way of a private placement

* Jan Schoch and Lukas Ruflin family interests agreed with Raiffeisen to extend lock-up period for all locked-up shares by additional five years from October 2020 to October 2025

* Jan Schoch and Lukas Ruflin family interests agreed to increase exposure to Leonteq by purchasing call options on 20 pct of the 29 pct stake Raiffeisen holds in Leonteq

* These call options, with maturity in October 2025 and a strike price of 210 Swiss francs ($206.04) per share, can only be exercised in 10 years' time Source text - bit.ly/1MN9EvU Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0192 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
