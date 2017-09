Nov 23 (Reuters) - Visiomed Group SA :

* Visiomed Group and BewellConnect sign exclusive distribution agreement for United Arab Emirates, first deliveries planned by end of year

* Agreement concerns the exclusive distribution of products including ThermoFlash and the range of connected medical devices BewellConnect including MyHealthBox