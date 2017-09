Nov 23 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Roger Perkin, senior independent director, has been appointed as chairman of remuneration and nomination committee

* Perkin remains chairman of Audit Committee

* Geoffrey Cullinan has resigned as a director of company with immediate effect