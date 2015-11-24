FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest subscription rights to be listed and tradable as Nov 24
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest subscription rights to be listed and tradable as Nov 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest

* SVEG T, subscription rights in Sparebanken Vest, to be listed on Nov. 24

* Each existing equity certificate holder will be granted about 0.8587 subscription rights per equity certificate held as of Nov. 2015

* Each subscription right will give right to subscribe for and be allocated one new equity certificate

* Issue is underwritten by a consortium of underwriters pursuant to an underwriting agreement

* Underwriters have undertaken pro rata, and not joint and severally, to underwrite 100 pct of subscription amount in rights issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.