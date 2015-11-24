BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest subscription rights to be listed and tradable as Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest

* SVEG T, subscription rights in Sparebanken Vest, to be listed on Nov. 24

* Each existing equity certificate holder will be granted about 0.8587 subscription rights per equity certificate held as of Nov. 2015

* Each subscription right will give right to subscribe for and be allocated one new equity certificate

* Issue is underwritten by a consortium of underwriters pursuant to an underwriting agreement

* Underwriters have undertaken pro rata, and not joint and severally, to underwrite 100 pct of subscription amount in rights issue

