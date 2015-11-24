FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KWS SAAT Q1 EBIT loss widens to EUR 47.0 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KWS SAAT Q1 EBIT loss widens to EUR 47.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - KWS SAAT SE :

* Has increased net sales by 11.3 pct to 117.2 million euros ($124.5 million) in opening quarter of fiscal 2015/2016

* Corn Segment increased its Q1 net sales by 5.2 pct to 50.3 million euros versus 47.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 net sales at Sugarbeet Segment rose overall by 70.7 pct to 12.8 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 net sales in Cereals Segment were 56.4 million euros and thus at level of previous year (56.2 million euros)

* EBIT, which is typically negative in Q1 was -47.0 million euros versus -35.1 million euros year ago

* Quarterly EBIT mainly impacted by exchange rate effects

* Expects net sales to grow between 5 pct and 10 pct at end of fiscal year 2015/2016

* Assumes that it will be able to achieve its long-term goal of an EBIT margin of at least 10 pct at end of fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
