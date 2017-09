Nov 24 (Reuters) - NEXT Biometrics Group ASA :

* Q3 operating revenue 0.2 million Norwegian crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating loss 30.3 million crowns versus loss 14.7 million crowns year ago

* Says increased loss was mainly due to increased R&D costs and production ramp up cost

