BRIEF-Triboo Media signs binding agreement to buy 100 pct of Brown Editore

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Triboo Media Spa :

* Signs binding agreement to buy 100 percent of Brown Editore SpA, operating in the editorial sector and specialiazed in finance and economy

* 100 percent of Brown Editore SpA is valued at 3.75 million euros ($3.99 million)

* Agreement envisages the acquisition in cash of at least 83.67 percent of Brown Editore SpA

* Agreement expected to be finalized by the end of the year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)