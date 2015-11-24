FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aurelius resolves on issuance of convertible bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aurelius resolves on issuance of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Aurelius AG :

* Resolves on issuance of convertible bonds

* Unsecured convertible bonds due 2020 with an aggregate principal amount of approximately 175 million euros ($186.2 million)

* Bonds will have an expected maturity date of Dec. 1, 2020

* Initial conversion price is expected to be set at a premium of between 30.0 pct and 37.5 pct above reference share price

* Bonds will have a denomination of 100,000 euros per bond

* Bonds expected to carry a coupon between 0.375 pct to 1.000 pct paid on an annual basis

* Expected to be issued on or about Dec. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.