BRIEF-Aurelius resolves on issuance of convertible bonds

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Aurelius AG :

* Resolves on issuance of convertible bonds

* Unsecured convertible bonds due 2020 with an aggregate principal amount of approximately 175 million euros ($186.2 million)

* Bonds will have an expected maturity date of Dec. 1, 2020

* Initial conversion price is expected to be set at a premium of between 30.0 pct and 37.5 pct above reference share price

* Bonds will have a denomination of 100,000 euros per bond

* Bonds expected to carry a coupon between 0.375 pct to 1.000 pct paid on an annual basis

* Expected to be issued on or about Dec. 1