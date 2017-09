Nov 24 (Reuters) - Arcoma AB :

* Q3 net sales 25.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.91 million), down 8 pct from year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 247,000 crowns versus 1.5 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for H2 remains that company will show growth of around its long-term target of 10-15 pct

($1 = 8.7197 Swedish crowns)