Nov 24 (Reuters) - Aurskog Sparebank :

* Says book in directed issue is covered to maximum transaction size of 150,000 equity certificates within communicated indicative price range of 175 - 189 Norwegian crowns ($20.24-$21.86) per new equity certificate

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6477 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)