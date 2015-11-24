BRIEF-Schibsted: New geographical reporting structure

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa

* Presents new organization with new geographies

* Says the strategy of Schibsted remains unchanged; to be a global leader in online classifieds, to develop world-class media houses and develop new growth

* services

* The geographies in Schibsted’s new organizational model will be the following: Norway, Sweden, Europe, established sites (France, Spain, Italy and Austria), emerging markets (all other countries)

* The new reporting structure will be effective starting in Q1 2016, and comparable historical figures will be provided in due time before the Q1 2016 report