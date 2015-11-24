FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schibsted: New geographical reporting structure
November 24, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schibsted: New geographical reporting structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa

* Presents new organization with new geographies

* Says the strategy of Schibsted remains unchanged; to be a global leader in online classifieds, to develop world-class media houses and develop new growth

* services

* The geographies in Schibsted’s new organizational model will be the following: Norway, Sweden, Europe, established sites (France, Spain, Italy and Austria), emerging markets (all other countries)

* The new reporting structure will be effective starting in Q1 2016, and comparable historical figures will be provided in due time before the Q1 2016 report Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

