BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling Q3 EBITDA falls to $113 mln
November 24, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling Q3 EBITDA falls to $113 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd says:

* Q3 EBITDA of $113.1 million vs $119.3 million in Q2

* Current revenue backlog is $0.8 billion. Average remaining contract length is approximately 17 months excluding clients’ options for extensions

* The construction of the harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig West Rigel is ongoing at Jurong Shipyard in Singapore

* The yard is estimating the rig will be ready for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2015. The Company has had ongoing discussions with the yard regarding alternatives

* The final yard installment due upon delivery is approximately $455 million

* Continues to believe the offshore drilling market will remain challenging through 2016 with limited visibility for 2017 as the timing and extent of a potential market recovery remain uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
