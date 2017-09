Nov 24 (Reuters) - Napatech A/S :

* Northzone IV K/S has on Nov. 24 sold 1,180,717 shares in Napatech

* After transaction, Northzone IV K/S will hold 98,158 shares in Napatech, representing 1.7 pct of outstanding share capital in the company

