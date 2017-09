Nov 24 (Reuters) - GAZ OJSC :

* Starts mass production of Ural NEXT trucks

* Trucks Ural NEXT with a capacity 5.5-13 tonnes are equipped with YaMZ-536 engine

* Ural NEXT trucks are suitable to carry passengers, cargo, trailers and trailer systems on all types of roads Source text: bit.ly/1Shuze4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)