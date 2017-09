Nov 25 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Signed an agreement to acquire business of Laser Cladding Services, LLC., USA - company specialized in laser cladding applications for energy industry

* Acquisition extends and improves Surface Solutions Segment’s service

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price