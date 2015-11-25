FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ablynx announces nanobody drug discovery collaboration with Novo Nordisk
#Healthcare
November 25, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ablynx announces nanobody drug discovery collaboration with Novo Nordisk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Announces nanobody drug discovery collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S

* Ablynx to receive a 5 million euro ($5.3 million) upfront payment, research funding, potential future milestones and royalties on net sale

* If Novo Nordisk decides to exercise option to second programme, company will pay ablynx an exercise fee of 4 million euros

* Collaboration and licensing agreement with Novo Nordisk to discover and develop novel multi-specific Nanobody drug candidates

* In addition, Ablynx is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to 182 million euros per programme

* Novo Nordisk will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of any products resulting from this agreement

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
