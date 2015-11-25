FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nattopharma Q3 operating loss widens to NOK 11.1 million
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 25, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nattopharma Q3 operating loss widens to NOK 11.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA :

* Q3 revenue 6.2 million Norwegian crowns ($719,232.51) versus 5.1 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating loss 11.1 million crowns versus loss 6.4 million crowns year ago

* Expects growth in all its main markets: USA, Europe, and Australia

* Believes that the “break through” for the vitamin K2 segment will take place in 2016

* Has an objective to realize a profit for supplement business in 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6203 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.