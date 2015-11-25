FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABG Sundal Collier: placement of 3.6 mln shares owned by partners, settlement of 5.9 mln shares
November 25, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ABG Sundal Collier: placement of 3.6 mln shares owned by partners, settlement of 5.9 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :

* Announces placement of 3.6 million shares from partners of the firm to investors, representing 3.8 pct of the free partners shares available for sale

* The shares were sold at 6.65 Norwegian crowns ($0.7715) per share

* Additionally, partners have settled 5,889,500 shares on forward contracts

* Has sold shares to partners at an average price of 1.7715 Norwegian crowns per share

* Four insiders has sold total of about 1.6 million shares in the transaction

* Following the placement partners of ABG Sundal Collier will hold about 28 pct of the fully diluted number of shares in the company

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6199 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

