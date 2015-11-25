FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evli Pankki will carry out IPO, share issue oversubscribed
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evli Pankki will carry out IPO, share issue oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Evli Pankki Oyj :

* A total of 10,712,838 offered shares were subscribed in entire IPO and therefore IPO was oversubscribed 5.1 times

* A total of 8,297,311 shares were subscribed for in institutional offering, which was oversubscribed 4.6 times

* A total of 2,415,527 shares were subscribed for in public offering, which was oversubscribed 8.1 times

* Subscription price of offered shares was 6.75 euros per share

* In IPO, company will collect about 14.2 million euros ($15.2 million) in total before costs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9360 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

