Nov 25 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Unit Assicom acquires 95 percent stake in Datafin Srl for 1.9 million euros ($2.03 million)

* Datafin Srl supports companies in the analysis of economic situation and financial position of counterparties for a proper risk assessment of loans

