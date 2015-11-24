BRIEF-Funds advised by Mayfair acquire stake in YO! Sushi

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mayfair Equity Partners:

* Funds advised by Mayfair Equity Partners have acquired a controlling interest in YO! Sushi valuing the business at 81 million stg

* Mayfair has acquired its stake in YO! Sushi from the co’s majority shareholder, Quilvest Private Equity, which is fully exiting the business

* Management will retain a minority shareholding and following the transaction, team will be led by Robin Rowland

* ICG and Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking provided debt facilities to support the transaction

* Spayne Lindsay & Co was the financial adviser to Mayfair, with Linklaters providing legal counsel