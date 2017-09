Nov 24 (Reuters) - Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :

* Group sales in Q3 2015 up by about 9.2 pct from 33.96 million euros to 35.98 million euros ($38.28 million)

* Q3 EBIT 1.36 million euros versus 1.35 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBT 1.13 million euros versus 0.85 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 2.5 million euros and thus increased by 10.5 pct (Q3 / 2014: 2.26 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)