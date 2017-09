Nov 24 (Reuters) - Edcon Ltd :

* Notice of redemption of ZAR 1.01 billion super senior secured floating rate notes

* Redemption date for redeemed notes will be Jan. 4, 2016 and record date will be Dec. 24, 2015

* Aggregate redemption amount for redeemed notes is ZAR 1.04 billion