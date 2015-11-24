BRIEF-Hanseyachts Q1 net loss narrows to EUR 2.5 mln

Nov 24 (Reuters) - HanseYachts AG :

* Sees in FY 2015/2016 clearly more positive EBITDA over the previous year

* Cumulative order intake in Q1 increased compared to the previous year by 20 pct to a volume of 37.1 million euros ($39.46 million)

* Q1 EBITDA has improved significantly compared to the same period last year by 2.2 million euros to -0.9 million euros

* Q1 EBIT is now at -2.2 million euros and thus improved by 2.0 million euros over the previous year

* Q1 net result of -2.5 million euros (previous year -4.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)