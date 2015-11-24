FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hanseyachts Q1 net loss narrows to EUR 2.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hanseyachts Q1 net loss narrows to EUR 2.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - HanseYachts AG :

* Sees in FY 2015/2016 clearly more positive EBITDA over the previous year

* Cumulative order intake in Q1 increased compared to the previous year by 20 pct to a volume of 37.1 million euros ($39.46 million)

* Q1 EBITDA has improved significantly compared to the same period last year by 2.2 million euros to -0.9 million euros

* Q1 EBIT is now at -2.2 million euros and thus improved by 2.0 million euros over the previous year

* Q1 net result of -2.5 million euros (previous year -4.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.