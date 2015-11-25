FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Britvic sees FY 2016 profit growth
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
November 25, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Britvic sees FY 2016 profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc

* Announces its preliminary results for 52 weeks ended 27 september 2015

* All numbers quoted are on a constant currency basis and are pre-exceptional and other items, unless otherwise stated

* Slight revenue decline of 0.6 pct to 1.30 bln stg, with volume growth of 0.9 pct and ARP decline of 1.5 pct

* Growth in EBITA of 7.1 pct to 171.6 mln stg, with an EBITA margin increase of 100bps

* Full year dividend of 23 p, up 10 pct on last year, reflecting earnings growth and robust cash generation

* Have seen a slow start to year, reflecting continued challenging market conditions

* However, with our compelling marketing and innovation plans and our continued focus on disciplined cost management we are confident of increasing our profitability in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
