BRIEF-Tigenix to raise capital via private placement of new shares

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Tigenix to raise capital via a private placement of new shares

* Launch of a private placement of up to 9,106,180 new shares (5.4 pct of current share capital)

* Up to 4,149,286 new shares will be offered through an accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investors within European Economic Area

* Will issue 4,956,894 new shares to Cormorant Global Healthcare Master Fund, LP at a subscription price of 0.95 euros per share

* To use net proceeds of private placement to advance in CX601 marketing authorization approval process in europe and technology transfer of CX601 to Lonza

* Has decided to cancel preferential subscription rights of existing shareholders in framework of this transaction

* Accelerated bookbuild will start on Nov. 25