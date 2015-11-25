FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandvik CFO Backman leaves for Autoliv
November 25, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sandvik CFO Backman leaves for Autoliv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sandvik AB

* CFO Mats Backman to leave Sandvik

* Says Mats Backman, executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, CFO, for Sandvik has decided to leave Sandvik to assume equivalent position as CFO for automotive safety supplier Autoliv

* Autoliv says after thirteen years with the Company, whereof seven years as Chief Financial Officer, Mats Wallin will leave his position to pursue other opportunities based on a mutual agreement with Autoliv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

