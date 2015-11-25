BRIEF-Sandvik CFO Backman leaves for Autoliv

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sandvik AB

* CFO Mats Backman to leave Sandvik

* Says Mats Backman, executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, CFO, for Sandvik has decided to leave Sandvik to assume equivalent position as CFO for automotive safety supplier Autoliv

* Autoliv says after thirteen years with the Company, whereof seven years as Chief Financial Officer, Mats Wallin will leave his position to pursue other opportunities based on a mutual agreement with Autoliv