BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit to buy Harvest Wealth

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* To acquire entire capital of Harvest Wealth (HW) via its Australian subsidiary, Az Next Generation Advisory Pty Ltd (AZ NGA)

* Agreement includes share swap of 49 percent of HW’s equity for AZ NGA shares and progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years

* Remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to founding partners in cash over a period of two years

* Total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails purchase price of around A$ 2.6 million ($1.89 million)

* Closing of the transaction is expected in December upon satisfaction of some conditions precedent provided in the sale and purchase agreement

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3755 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)