Nov 25 (Reuters) - Inwestycje.pl SA :

* The Cyprus-based AFCI Holdings Limited (AFCI) acquires 16 million shares of the company and currently holds 14.83 percent stake in Inwestycje.pl

* Prior to the transaction, AFCI did not own any of the company's shares