FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quantum Genomics' Scientific Advisory Board recommends next multicentric clinical trials
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 25, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Quantum Genomics' Scientific Advisory Board recommends next multicentric clinical trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Quantum Genomics SA :

* Company’s scientific advisory board recommends next multicentric clinical trials in Europe and United States

* Scientific Advisory Board discussed broadening the scope of the next clinical trials in Europe and the United States to adopt a multicentric approach, for both high blood pressure (QGC001 program) and heart failure (QGC101 program)

* Says to speed its development of heart failure treatments, it has set itself the goal of launching a Phase IIa clinical trial in humans by mid-2016 Source text: bit.ly/1SkhNvx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.